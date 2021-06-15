Kent Police was called at 12.47pm on Tuesday 15 June 2021 to a report a teenage boy had been assaulted by another person in Milton Road, Gravesend.
Officers attended alongside South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance.
The boy has since been taken to a London hospital for treatment to an injury which is consistent with a stab wounds
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including mobile phone footage or privately held CCTV that captures the incident, is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 15-0672.
You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form available via this link: https://crimestoppers-uk.org
Teenage boy airlifted after being stabbing in the lung and back in Gravesend
2 hours ago
1 Min Read
