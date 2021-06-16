He was due to attend work in the Tower Hill area but didn’t arrive. Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. If seen please contact 999. Ref 7621/14JUN
David Lee, 58 was last seen on the morning of Monday 14th June in Wembley
1 hour ago
1 Min Read
