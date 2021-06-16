Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man suffering a stab injury in Crouch End

Police were called at approximately 7.45pm on Tuesday, 15 June to reports of a man stabbed in Tottenham Lane, N8.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man, believed aged in his 20s, suffering a stab injury. He was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as non-life threatening.

No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD7328/15June.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.