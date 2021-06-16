Witnesses are being urged to come forward after a tent in which a man was sleeping was reportedly set alight in Canterbury

The victim was asleep in the tent near Toddlers’ Cove park at around 11pm on Sunday 13 June 2021 when the incident happened.

It is reported that an unknown suspect poured an accelerant on the tent before setting it alight. The victim, who is in his 40s, suffered injuries to his hands but did not require hospital treatment.

Detective Sergeant Claire Munday, of East Kent CID, said: ‘Fortunately the victim suffered only minor injuries, but it is only by luck that this did not cause more serious harm.

‘We are keen to speak to anyone who was in or around the park at that time and saw anything that could help our investigation, or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area at that time.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/102280/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org