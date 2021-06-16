Witness appeal following attempt indecent exposure in Hythe

Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, following an attempted indecent exposure incident in Hythe.

The incident occurred at around 3.40pm on Sunday 13 June on Frost Lane in Hythe. A teenage girl was walking alone along Frost Lane and then Rosebery Avenue when she noticed a vehicle – possibly a blue Peugeot 207 – that appeared to be following her.

A man then exited the vehicle and begun unbuckling his trousers – but did not say anything to the girl.

He is described as a white man, in his 50s, approximately 5ft 6ins – 5ft 7ins tall, slim build and had tattoos on his left arm. The man was seen not wearing a top but had dark trousers on.

Did you see what happened? Perhaps you were in the area at the time?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44210231746.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.