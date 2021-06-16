Three arrested after series of catalytic converter thefts across county

Three men have been arrested following several theft from motor vehicles across the county last night (14 to 15 June).

Police were called just before 3am on 15 June to reports of three men attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Ferneham Road, Fareham. Damage was caused to three vehicles on the victim’s driveway.

The offenders made off and were detained by police a short while later on Duncan Road, Park Gate.

A 28-year-old man from Southampton, a 34-year-old man from Totton, and a 24-year-old man from Hythe, were arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle. They remain in custody at this time.

This incident has since been linked to several other theft of catalytic converters from vehicles across the county. The details are as follows:

• An attempted theft at an address on Pearson Lane, Shawford, at around 1.30am where the victim was also shot with an air-rifle causing minor injuries.

• Claylands Road and Greens Close, Bishops Waltham, at around 2am on 15 June.

• Chapel Road, Swanmore, at 2.28am on 15 June.

• Woodley Close and Ganger Road, Romsey, at 10.30pm on 14 June.

• Eastmans Field, Chilbolton, at around 11.30pm on 14 June.

• Berber Close, Whitley, 3.15am on 15 June.

Officers would be keen to hear from anyone who has information on any of these incidents.

Were you in the area at the time? Did you see or hear anything suspicious? Perhaps you have private CCTV or dash cam footage?

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with reference 44210233975.