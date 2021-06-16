Southampton robber jailed for four years and nine months

A man who robbed a 17-year-old boy in Southampton has been jailed for four years and nine months.

Suraj Singh Bhakar, aged 36, of Derby Road, Southampton was sentenced yesterday (Monday 14 June) to four years and nine months in jail after pleading guilty to robbery at Southampton Crown Court on 17 May 2021.

The court heard that at around 7.30pm on Monday, 23 September 2019, a 17-year-old boy was walking along Princes Street in Southampton when a man shouted at him from behind, telling him to stop.

In fear of what may happen, the 17-year-old ran to the Esso petrol station on Northam Road and locked himself in the customer toilet.

The man followed him into the petrol station and continued to shout at him through the toilet door, demanding he open it whilst threatening to stab him.

After some time, the 17-year-old eventually opened the door and the man took two £10 notes from his pockets before leaving the petrol station.

Officers from Southampton launched an investigation and later identified Bhakar as the man responsible for carrying out the robbery.

Appearing at Southampton Crown Court yesterday (Monday, 14 June), Bhakar was sentenced to four years and six months in jail for robbery and was given an additional three months in jail for breach of a suspended sentence.

Detective Sergeant Oliver Battersby from Southampton’s Investigation team said “This was a terrifying incident for victim who was simply walking to the shop.

“I hope this sentence sends out a clear message that violent crime of any kind will not be tolerated and we will do everything we can to take these offenders off our streets and keep our communities safe.”