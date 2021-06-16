Elise Kaye Bradley has been missing since Sunday Evening from Southend

Elise Kaye Bradley has been missing since Sunday Evening, She was last seen with Alex Olaru in the Southend area who is also missing. If anyone has any information as to their whereabouts please contact myself or Essex Police as I am growing extremely concerned for her safety. We just want her home. Please share!! Added photo of the boyfriend.

Elise is 5,5, long dark hair, blue eyes, slim build. Unsure on what she will be wearing. She has no tattoos but has a nose piercing and tongue piercing. Alex is about 5,4, slim build, olive skin, dark hair, no tattoos no piercings. Elise was Last seen at warrior square Sunday 13th June 2021 at 11pm. She made a 999 call to the police stating her boyfriend had assaulted her and then immediately her phone was unavailable and they’ve both been missing since. Could potentially be with someone called ‘Vlad’. Vlad drives but I don’t know what car as of yet. All info will be updated as and when I find out.