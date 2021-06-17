Tributes paid to man who died in B3035 collision

The family of a man who sadly died following a collision on the B3035 have today paid tribute to him.

Patrick Keohane, 71, from Hedge End, was riding a Suzuki motorcycle before it was in the collision at around 11.30am on Wednesday 9 June.

Sadly, despite best efforts of the emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Patrick’s family have today paid tribute to him. They said: “Paddy was a loving father and grandfather, friend to many, and a character who will be truly missed by his family and friends.

“May he rest in peace.”

We are investigating the exact circumstances of the collision, and continue to appeal for any information or footage that could help.

The collision was at the junction with Corphampton Lane, and involved Patrick’s Suzuki, a Citreon Relay, a Fiat Panda, and Volkswagen Polo.

Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you saw a black motorcycle in the run up to the collision?

Anyone with information, or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting Operation Wide or 44210224948.