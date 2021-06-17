Appeal for witnesses following assault in Southampton

Police appealing for witnesses following an assault in Southampton.

The incident happened at around 10.30pm on Sunday, 13 June outside The Station pub on Bullar Road, Southampton.

Officers patrolling the area located a man in his 40’s who had sustained head injuries.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers are keen to identify any witnesses who may be able to assist our investigation.

Were you in the area at the time of the incident? Did you witness anything or see anyone acting suspiciously? Were you driving in the area at around this time? Perhaps you have some dash-cam footage?

Anyone with any information is asked to call us on 101 quoting 44210232188.