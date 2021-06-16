Man arrested following multiple business burglaries in Chandler’s Ford

Officers responding to reports of two burglaries in Chandler’s Ford have arrested a man in connection with the incidents.

The incidents occurred in the early hours of this morning (16 June) whereby a number of business premises were targeted in the Chandler’s Ford area.

At around 2.25am, two men were seen attempting to gain entry to a shop on Winchester Road but were interrupted by a member of the public.

A second premises – in The Mall just off of Winchester Road – was targeted a short while later. The glass panes within the door had been smashed but it is unclear if entry had been gained or anything stolen.

Officers arrived on-scene and located a man matching the description provided by the member of the public.

A 36-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

He remains in custody at this time.