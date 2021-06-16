A dispersal order is being enforced in Greenhithe to target groups of people who have been engaging in anti-social behaviour in and around a lake.

The order, which covers Castleridge Drive, Havelock Drive and the nearby lake, will remain in place until 1.45pm on Thursday 17 June, having been implemented on Tuesday 15 June 2021.

It has been put in place after 56 calls, relating to people engaging in nuisance behaviour, were received between Wednesday 2 and Monday 14 June.

The behaviour has included excess noise, a moped being poorly ridden and threatening behaviour. Criminal damage is also said to have been caused to a buoyancy aid, signs and shrubs.

The additional powers granted by the order mean officers can disperse any group, or individual, who they suspect has engaged, or is likely to engage in, antisocial behaviour.

Failure to comply with a request to leave risks arrest.

On Tuesday, officers patrolling the area dispersed a group of young people, in addition to seizing a moped.

Inspector Sarah Rivett, from the Dartford Community Safety Unit, said: ‘While we appreciate people want to enjoy the hot summer weather, it cannot be to the detriment of other people in the area.

‘Only a very small number of people engage in antisocial behaviour, but we’re not blind to the wide reaching impact it can have on the surrounding community.

‘We have therefore implemented this order, and will not hesitate to take further action should the need arise.’