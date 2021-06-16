Can you help find missing Liam Hopkins, who went missing from hospital in Southampton today (16 June)?

The 36-year-old from Chawton was last seen leaving Southampton General Hospital at around 8.45am and we are extremely concerned for his welfare.

It is believed Liam may have travelled to Hythe, and we are now asking for the public to help us find him.

He is described as being:

-White

-Around 5ft 10ins tall

-Slim build

-Short brown hair

-Unshaven facial hair

He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms and a dark-coloured t-shirt with a white horizontal stripe along the front.

If you have seen Liam, or have any information about where he may be, please call Police on 101, quoting reference number 44210235867.

Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.