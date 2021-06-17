Police need your help in finding safe and well 13 year old Eva Martin-smith who is missing from
her home in Westminster since 15th June.
Eva has shoulder length reddish hair and is five foot two, slim build. She may be travelling on public transport.
Eva went missing from Westminster
Police need your help in finding safe and well 13 year old Eva Martin-smith who is missing from
