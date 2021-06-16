Woman killed after Collision with a car at Hatton Cross

Police were called by LAS at 3.15 pm on Wednesday, 16 June in Faggs Road, junction with the A30 Feltham, following reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a woman who is believed to have been riding a scooter.

Officers attended.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family are aware.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

Full enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Road closures are in place and motorists should use alternative routes.