Officers are appealing for information to find a woman who has been reporting missing from Dartford

Julie Wingfield was last seen in the Attlee Drive area of the town at around 8.30pm on Wednesday 16 June 2021.

The 55-year-old is described as white, around five feet, three inches tall, with shoulder-length, straight brown hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to have been wearing baggy trousers with yellow and green flip-flops, a white strappy top and a black hooded jumper when she was last seen.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and are urging anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts to call 999, quoting 16-1641.