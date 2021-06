Police were called at approximately 8.35pm on Wednesday, 16 June to reports of a man taken ill in Barking Park, Barking. Many have been taking to social media claiming a stabbing had taken place. This in fact incorrect

Police say : “Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance all attended the scene.

“The man, believed aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains.

“Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”