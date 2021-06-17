At the height of the fire, five fire engines, a height vehicle and a bulk water carrier were at the scene, and crews used hose reel jets and compressed air foam to bring the fire under control. Two fire engines and a crew from the Technical Rescue Unit remain at the incident, to check for remaining hot spots and to assess any damage. KFRS’ Volunteers are also in attendance, to provide support to affected residents in the area. No casualties have been reported. The cause is not yet known.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire at a pub in Hodsoll Street, near Wrotham, Sevenoaks
3 hours ago
1 Min Read
