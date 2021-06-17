A sex offender who made arrangements to meet and abuse a young child in Strood has been jailed

Maurice Clayton was arrested in the car park of a supermarket last year, having travelled 30 miles to meet a woman he believed would allow him access to her daughter.

Clayton, aged 60, initially contacted a user on a pornographic website during September 2020, believing her to be the mother of a 10-year-old girl. He continued to have conversations with the woman on a separate social media site, where he made repeated comments about his intentions to commit serious sexual offences against the child. He also shared several indecent images.

On 27 October, Clayton travelled from his home in Oaklands Lane, Biggin Hill to a car park in Knight Road, Strood. He planned to meet the mother of the child at the car park and then move onto an address to commit the abuse. Unbeknown to him, the mother and child did not exist. Clayton was met at the car park by Kent Police officers and arrested.

He was charged and later appeared at Maidstone Crown Court, where he pleaded guilty to attempting to arrange the commission of a child sex offence. Clayton also admitted two counts of distributing indecent images of a child and a further count of possessing indecent images. On Wednesday 16 June 2021, Clayton was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment. He was also made subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

Detective Constable Darran Bassett, of the Paedophile Online Investigation Team, said: ‘There can be no doubt that Clayton poses a real danger to children. He has displayed a clear desire and determination to sexually abuse a child in the most abhorrent ways and the graphic detail he included in his online messages was hugely concerning. Protecting children from sexual abuse and harm is a priority for Kent Police and as this case shows we will continue to do everything in our power to identify, and take robust action against people like Clayton.’