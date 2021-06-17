Gravesend man charged with conspiracy to murder Sasha Johnson

Detectives investigating the shooting of Sasha Johnson have charged two more men, bringing the total number of people charged so far to four.

Prince Dixon, 25 of Gravesend, Kent has been charged with conspiracy to murder.

Troy Reid, 19 of Southwark has also been charged with conspiracy to murder.

Both men were arrested on Wednesday, 16 June. They were charged on Thursday, 17 June and were remanded in custody to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 18 June.

27-year-old Sasha was shot in Consort Road, Southwark in the early hours of Sunday, 23 May. She remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard, who is leading the investigation, said: “The investigation has made significant progress over the last three weeks as evidenced by these latest charges. I’d like to thank the Crown Prosecution Service for their fantastic support in helping us to get to this stage.

“The investigation team have worked tirelessly but we are still struggling with a distinct lack of witnesses.

“I know that there were at least 30 people there on the night Sasha was shot. Someone must have seen or know something that could help us get justice for Sasha and her family.

“Sasha dedicated her life to a cause she cared passionately about and it is disappointing that people do not feel motivated to help.

“Please come forward. If you know something but are concerned about contacting the police, there are ways that the information can be passed to us confidentially.”

Information can be provided to police by calling 101 and providing the reference 1172/23MAY or to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.