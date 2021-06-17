Man arrested after Armed Police are called to residential street in Orpington

Armed Officers along with the London Ambulance services have been scrambled to an address in Orpington in Kent this evening. Elite ARV officers from the Met Police were called to the Forest Road in the town following reports of a man with a firearm seen in the road. Police set up a cordon at both ends of the road and members of the public were stopped from entering the road and residents advised remaining in their homes whilst officers dealt with the drama that started at around 8.20pm on Thursday evening (17th June 2021). Armed Officers are understood to have fired a tasered at the man and a weapon was recovered. A spokesman for the Met Police said: Police were called at 20:19hrs on Thursday, 17 June to Forest Way, Orpington after a man was reported to have been seen with a firearm.

Armed officers responded.

Police taser was deployed and discharged and the man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

He has been taken to hospital as a precaution prior to going into police custody.

A suspected firearm was recovered and will be sent for specialist analysis.

Full enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

There were no reported injuries or shots fired.