Three cars, a Jaguar, a Ford Ranger and a Sprinter van which contained tools valued at around £100,000 have been stolen in a Deal burgary

Detectives are investigating a burglary, during which three vehicles were stolen from outside a property in Deal.

On Friday 18 June 2021, Kent Police was called to report that the owners of the property in the Sholden area woke early to find that their front door had been forced open, drawers downstairs had been opened and car keys taken.

They then found that their three cars, a Jaguar, a Ford Ranger and a Sprinter van which contained tools valued at around £100,000 had been taken from their driveway. The owner’s wallet and bank cards had also been taken.

Officers from the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad are conducting enquiries including carrying out house to house enquiries and reviewing any CCTV footage from nearby properties but would like anyone who saw anything suspicious overnight or early Friday morning in that area to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/105045/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form.