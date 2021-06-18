Officers will be visible on the streets of London and engaging with fans to ensure they are safe ahead of tonight’s England v Scotland game at Wembley Stadium

Chief Inspector Joe Stokoe, spokesperson for the Met’s policing operation during Euro 2020, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the Euros in London. People have waited a long time for this to take place and we know that everyone is very excited, so we ask members of the public to look after themselves and each other and enjoy the occasion safely and responsibly.

“Our officers are here to look after you so please speak to them if you have any concerns. Stay vigilant and report anything suspicious to police, and please be mindful of the weather too, which is not expected to be good.

“There will of course be people in London who won’t be watching the game and we urge you to consider those people and behave respectfully.

“London also remains in a public health crisis. There are government guidelines in place and we ask people to follow these and remain socially distanced.

“We have contingency plans to deal with any number of potential incidents as they arise but my message is clear: if you don’t have ticket to the matches, fan zone or officially booked into a pub, bar or club, please do not come to London – you could end up missing the game.

“Last night we took the precaution of issuing a section 35 dispersal order that is in place until 15:00hrs on Saturday, 19. We have a flexible policing plan in place to reduce the likelihood of crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour.”

Two men were arrested last night. A 25-year-old man was arrested for indecent exposure in Hyde Park. He was taken into police custody before being cautioned and released.

Another man was arrested for the attempted theft of a police officer’s hat, assault with the intent of avoiding arrest and assault of an emergency worker. He was taken to a south London police station where he currently remains.