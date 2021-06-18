Serious Collision Investigators are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a woman died in a fatal collision in Broadstairs

Officers would like to talk to a man seen jogging along Percy Avenue on Friday 11 June 2021 and can now provide a description of the man.

The pedestrian is described as having dark brown/grey hair. He was not wearing a top but was wearing long blue shorts. It is believed he alerted neighbours who called the emergency services at 3.09pm.

The victim, a woman in her 80’s, was involved in a single vehicle collision which involved a blue Hyundai I30.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service and the woman was declared deceased at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has mobile or dashcam footage should get in touch by calling the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538.

You can also email [email protected] quoting reference SM/KA/051/21.