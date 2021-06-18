Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate 25-year-old Briah Wyness

Briah, who is from Alton, was last seen this afternoon (18 June) at around 1.15pm leaving her home address on Jordon Grove in the direction of Alton town centre.

Officers, and her family, are concerned for her welfare and are now asking members of the public to report any sightings of Briah to us.

She is described as white, approximately 4ft 11ins tall, medium build with faded red hair. Briah was last seen wearing a knee length black and grey striped dress, silver sparkly slider shoes and a green parka jacket.

If you think you have seen Briah, or know of her whereabouts, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 44210239449.