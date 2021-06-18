Man remains critical as five arrested in Barnet stabbing

Police say that they were called at 10.24pm on Thursday, 18 June 2021 police received a report of a fight at High Road, N20.

Officers attended. At the scene a 29-year-old man had sustained knife wounds. He was taken to a north London hospital where his condition remains critical.

At this early stage police retain an open mind concerning motivation.

The victim’s family is aware.

Five males, have been arrested on Friday, 18 June on suspicion of affray. They were taken to north London police stations where they remain at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has dash-cam footage should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 8736/17JUN.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111or visit Crimestoppers_uk.org.