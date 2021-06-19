Scottish football fan rushed to hospital after trashing hotel room then jumping from 6th floor window in Hyde Park

A Scottish football who has travelled down to watch the England vs Scotland game at Wembley has been left fighting for his life after trashing a hotel room and then jumping from sixth-floor windows at a four-star hotel in West London we can reveal.

Police and paramedics from the London ambulance service were called to the Corus hotel on Lancaster Gate in Hyde Park on late on Friday evening after hotel staff called Police.

The man is understood to have been staying with a friend in a room that cost around £180 on the sixth floor when the drama started to unfold. One hotel source said that the room has been badly trashed and the man has been drinking for most of the day when the damage took place.

Police officers from Met Police have established a crime scene and the man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries. Poice officers tended to the man with first aid kits whilst awaiting Paramedics.

Medical equipment and blankets can be seen in the middle of the crime scene. A sliver hotel room kettle can also be seen with the medical equipment.

The man has since been rushed to a major trauma unit at the St Mary’s hospital in West London

The second person who was staying in the room with the man has been made to leave the hotel and seek an alternative room at another hotel in the area.

Police have spent the evening talking with the hotel manager and staff.

The Met Police and the London ambulance service have been approached for comment