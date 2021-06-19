A third person has been charged in connection with a series of robberies at Sheerness homes

On 20 March 2021, it is alleged the occupants of three addresses in Alexandra Road, Victoria Street and Queensway were the victims of separate robberies.

As a result of enquiries into the reports by the Chef Constable’s Crime Squad, James McCreadie, of Linden Drive, Sheerness was arrested on Thursday 17 June.

The 39-year-old was later charged with conspiracy to rob. The following day, Mr McCreadie appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court where he was conditionally bailed to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 16 July.

Alfie Spain, of Czar Street, Deptford, Greater London and Freddie Hanratty, of Gosterwood Street, Deptford, were previously detained in connection with the same investigation on 29 April and 21 April respectively.

Mr Spain, aged 26, and Mr Hanratty, aged 19, were both charged with conspiracy to rob and possession of a bladed article. The latter was also charged with two counts of possession of cannabis.

Both men remain remanded in custody to appear at a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.