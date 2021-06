Matthias Poleon was shot in the front garden of where he lived in on Bedford Hill, Balham on Thursday, June 17.

Police and the London Ambulance Service rushed to the scene after two gunshots were heard by passers by at 10.48pm.

Matthias was rushed to hospital but sadly died less than an hour later.

In heart-breaking scenes on Friday family members including his mother and his cousin stood at the scene in tears.