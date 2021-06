Police are investigating an incident in which a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were stabbed at around 10.35pm on Saturday night 19th June June on the slip road to the Lower Lea Crossing near Orchard Place, E14.

The men’s injuries have been assessed as not life-threatening.

Any investigation has been launched by officers. Police say no arrests have been made yet. Witnesses are being asked to please call 101, quoting ref Cad:8080/19jun