Officers administered first aid before taking the man to the hospital in a police vehicle after a stabbing in South Norwood

Police were called at around 5.45am on Sunday, 20 June, to reports of a fight in the area of Portland Road, SE25.

Officers attended and found a man, aged in his 40s, suffering stab injuries. Officers administered first aid before taking the man to the hospital in a police vehicle. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

Two males have been arrested in connection with the incident. They are in police custody.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call 101 ref 1788/20jun.