A suspected thief has appeared in court after a man’s wallet was stolen in Folkestone

Kent Police’s Chief Constable’s Crime Squad investigated after a man in his 70s reported that his wallet had been stolen from him in George Lane on Tuesday 15 June 2021.

Shane Myles, of Walton Road, Folkestone, has since been charged with theft in relation to the incident, as well as two counts of fraud relating to the alleged use of a stolen bank card.

Mr Myles is also charged with being drunk and disorderly in Folkestone on Friday 11 June, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, and causing criminal damage to a police cell, all on the same day.

The 30-year-old appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Friday 18 June and was remanded in custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 19 July.