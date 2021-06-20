Officers investigating the reported theft of items from a protected aeroplane wreckage have released an image of a man who may be able to assist their enquiries

Kent Police received a report that items were removed from the crash site of the B-17 plane in Sandwich Bay at some point between 28 and 29 May 2021.

It is alleged that excavating equipment was used to remove part of the infrastructure of the aircraft, which crashed into the bay in 1943.

Enquiries into the report are ongoing and officers have released an image of a man who may be able to help the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/92766/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org