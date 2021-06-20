Witnesses are being urged to come forward following a reported assault in Herne Bay

Kent Police was called shortly after 11.20pm on Saturday 19 June 2021 following a reported altercation in Central Parade, near the junction with William Street.

Two men had suffered injuries and were taken to a London hospital by South East Coast Ambulance Service. Both have since been discharged.

An investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing and officers are asking anyone who saw the incident or who has any information, including relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/106242/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using their online form.