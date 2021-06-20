Police are investigating a double murder which took place in the early hours of this morning in Basingstoke

Police are investigating a double murder which took place in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 20 June) in Basingstoke.

Police were called in the early hours to an address in Buckland Avenue.

Officers attended and discovered two people – a man in his 60s and a woman in her 20s – who had sustained serious injuries.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification procedures remain ongoing at this time.

This morning officers arrested a man as part of this investigation. The 52-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time.

Detective Superintendent Neil Corrigan said: “We understand this incident will come as a shock to the local community.

“Please be reassured that we have a number of officers working hard at the scene and the surrounding areas to establish the exact circumstances, and a man is in custody.

“We believe all parties involved in this incident were known to one another.

“If you live in the area and have any information or concerns about this incident, do not hesitate to speak with one of our officers if you see them, or give us a call on 101 quoting Operation Carnation.”

Anyone with information can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org