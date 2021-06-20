Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been called to a fire at a warehouse on Viking Way in Bexley

Firefighters from Kent Fire and Rescue and the London Fire Brigade are tackling a fire at a warehouse, which contains a number of business units. Crews have removed gas cylinders from the building and cooled them down, as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.

The Brigade’s Control Office has taken 20 calls about the fire, there have been no injuries reported.

Residents and businesses in the area are being advised to keep their windows and doors shut due to the smoke.

The Brigade was called at 6.15pm. Fire crews from Erith, Bexley, Plumstead, East Greenwich, Sidcup and other surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.