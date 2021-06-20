Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to a fire at a refuse transfer station on Townmead Road in Richmond upon Thames

.

Firefighters are tackling a fire at a refuge transfer station where around 100 tonnes of waste is alight. There are no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade’s Control Office has taken over 15 calls about the fire.

Residents in the area are advised to keep their windows and doors shut due to the smoke and there are road closures in place in the local area.

The fire service was called at 8.30pm on Sunday. Fire crews from Richmond, Heston, Chiswick, Hammersmith. Wandsworth and other surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.