Major search sparked after Kent police ARV vehicle is rammed

A major search operation has been sparked in the early hours of Monday morning after an armed response vehicle belonging to Kent police was rammed was trying to stop the vehicle making off from crime.





Ten police vehicles including two ARV vehicles two dog handlers and assistance from the National air support helicopter from Essex are carrying out a search of the wooded area near to Four elms roundabout on the outskirts of Chattenden in Kent.

One of the men who made off from officers was found hiding in a field after police air support tracked the man using a thermal imaging camera he is now been arrested remains in custody as a search continues for the other outstanding men who taken refuge in a wooded area that is thick undergrowth.

The brand-new BMWX5 that is valued at approximately £70,000 was rammed as the offender made off from officers after committing crime in the nearby village.

Kent police have been approached for further comment