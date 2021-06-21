Devastated Staff speaks out after community store is ram-raid on the Isle of Grain

Staff have spoken out of the devastation after ram-raiders smashed their way into their workplace in the early hours of Monday morning.

Officers from Kent Police have taped off the site after being called to the Co-operative Village Shop and Post Office on the High Street.

The ram-raiders only managed to escape with some cash and other items after using a vehicle to reverse into the front door and smashed the front of the shop.

Police have launched an investigation following the attack on the popular community shop.

One customer who was unable to shop said that the attack on the shop was an attack on the whole community as it has left everyone with nowhere to shop.

I hope that they feel the full force of the law and have the book thrown at them.

A scene of crime officer from Kent Police has spent the morning photographing the severely damaged shop front and fingerprinting Beer cans and Bottles left by the raiders.

It is unclear when repairs to the frontage will be made and when the store can reopen

Kent Police have been approached for comment