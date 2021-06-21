Dashcam footage is sought by officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit following an incident in which a man sustained serious injuries.

Officers were called to Sundridge Road, Sevenoaks at the junction with Chevening Road in Sevenoaks at 9pm on Sunday, 20 June 2021 following a report of a collision involving a white Ford Transit and a black and white Honda motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle, an 18-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and is currently being treated in a London hospital.

If anyone has dashcam footage of the incident, or the vehicles prior to the collision, or has any information that may help police, please contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 quoting reference DS/RF/55/21. Alternatively email [email protected]