Searches using police dogs and the helicopter led to the arrest of two men following a burglary at a shop in the Isle of Grain

Kent Police was called to the shop in High Street at 3.04am on Monday 21 June 2021, following an alarm activation.

During the incident a significant amount of damage was caused and cigarettes and alcohol stolen.

Whilst attending the call a patrol noted a suspicious vehicle and signalled for it to stop.

Following a pursuit, and assistance from the police helicopter, the patrols began to search a woodland area in Strood.

A police dog unit and local officers then located two men who were arrested in connection with the incident.

The men, who are from the Medway area and in their thirties, are currently in police custody