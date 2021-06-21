A prisoner who was found in possession of improvised knives, and mobile phones, at HMP Swaleside has received a new jail sentence.

Martin McCartney was found with the items during a routine inspection of his cell but denied eight separate counts of possessing an offensive weapon in prison, and a further six counts of possessing a mobile phone.

The 37-year-old was found guilty following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court and sentenced to four and a half years’ imprisonment on Wednesday 16 June 2021.

The time will be served consecutively to a ten year prison sentence, imposed in 2015, for a serious assault and false imprisonment offence committed in Hertfordshire.

The prohibited items were found inside McCartney’s cell on 5 February 2019.

Prison officers attended his room at around 8am and asked McCartney in advance if he had any banned items. He told them no.

The officers also asked if all the property inside the cell belonged to him, to which he said ‘I suppose so.’

As a result of the search, seven improvised knives were found, one of which consisted of three razor blades.

In addition to these items, a lock knife and six mobile phones were also seized.

Detective Constable Karen Hearn, Kent Police’s investigating officer for the case, said: ‘McCartney’s actions represented a serious threat to prison security and the vigilance of prison officers prevented the weapons being used against another inmate.

‘Despite already serving time for a serious offence, he has shown little attempt to change his behaviour and I am pleased that our investigation into these new offences has resulted in a considerable increase to the amount of time he will be serving in custody.