A county line dealer is starting a prison sentence after officers proved he had been sending bulk text messages to users in Sevenoaks, offering class A drugs for sale

Investigators from Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team identified that drug users in the town were regularly receiving the marketing messages from a specific phone known as the ‘Flipz line’, between February and May 2021.

Enquiries revealed that Bradley Wynter owned the phone and regularly travelled from London to Sevenoaks in hire cars to sell heroin and crack cocaine.

A search warrant was executed at Wynter’s home address on 12 May 2021. Inside the premises, officers seized the phone that had been used to send the messages along with almost five and a half grams of crack cocaine and heroin. The drugs had an estimated street value of around £500.

Wynter, of Devonshire Road, Forest Hill, Greater London, was arrested and later charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin, possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply and possessing heroin with intent to supply.

He pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and on Thursday 17 June, 32-year-old Wynter was sentenced to four years and four months’ imprisonment.

Investigating officer, PC Samantha Smith said: ‘This dealer has been targeting drug users in Sevenoaks with persistent text messages offering heroin and crack cocaine.

‘He thought he could remain anonymous by using a phone that was not registered in his name and hire cars rented by a third party. He was overconfident and our investigation successfully tracked him down to a London address.

‘He has been making a profit living off some of the most vulnerable in our community and a prison sentence is an appropriate punishment.’