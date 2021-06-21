A murder investigation has been launched after man who was stabbed in an incident in Whetstone subsequently died.

Police were called at 10.24pm on Thursday, 17 June to reports of a fight in High Road, Whetstone N20.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found the 29-year-old man suffering from knife wounds.

He was taken to a north west London hospital, where he died at around 11.15pm on Saturday, 19 June.

His family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

The investigation has now been passed to detectives in the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

In total, ten men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Five men,were arrested on Friday, 18 June on suspicion of affray. They were taken to a north London police station and later released on bail.

Five more men, [were arrested on Saturday, 19 June on suspicion of attempted murder. They were later all released either on bail or under investigation.

Detectives continue to appeal for witnesses and those with information to come forward. At least one member of the public is believed to have filmed the incident on their mobile phone.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has mobile phone, dash-cam or doorbell footage should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD8736/17JUN.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.