Information is sought by officers investigating allegations a man indecently exposed himself in woodland near Blue Bell Hill

It is reported that a woman walking her dog witnessed a man committing an indecent act, at a location between Chatham Road and Old Chatham Road. The incident happened close to a footpath, at around 4.35pm on Thursday 17 June 2021.

The suspect is described as white, aged in his 30s and of medium build and height. He was wearing a high visibility jacket, dark trousers and work boots. Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area around this time and who may have seen anything suspicious. Nearby businesses and residents are also asked to check any CCTV or doorbell cameras which may hold important images of the suspect.

If you can help, contact the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/105135/21. You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form.