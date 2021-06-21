Man charged in connection with robberies in Hilsea and Portchester

Officers investigating robberies in the Hilsea and Porchester areas have charged a man.

It comes after two men were reported to have entered a BP garage on West Street in Portchester at around 10.30pm on Tuesday 8 June and threatened staff members. The two men fled the scene with a quantity of cash and tobacco.

While in another incident, a man entered a Co-Op store on Northern Parade in Hilsea at 2.10pm on Monday 14 June. A quantity of cash, along with a till, were stolen after staff members had been threatened.

Matthew Frederick Hall, aged 33 years, of London Road in Hilsea, was charged with two counts of robbery. He was remanded in custody and appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Saturday 19 June).

A 41-year-old man from Portsmouth was also arrested as part of this investigation, on suspicion of handling stolen goods and theft from a shop.

He has been bailed until 7 July while our investigation continues.