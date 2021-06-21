Renewed appeal for witnesses and dash cam footage following fatal collision in Sparsholt

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a fatal collision in Sparsholt on Tuesday, 8 June.

At around 2.30pm a blue Mini Cooper was travelling along Sarum Road when it collided with a pedal cycle that was travelling along Woodman Lane at the crossroads.

The cyclist, a 59-year-old man from Eastleigh, was taken to Southampton General Hospital but died on 16 June as a result of his injuries.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

If you were travelling along Woodman Lane or Sarum Road between 2pm and 2.40pm that day and saw what happened, or have dash cam footage of the incident, we want to hear from you.

Please call police on 101 or report online quoting reference number 44210223675.

Alternatively, you can phone Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.