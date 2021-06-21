Police appeal after public order offence in Budgins store

Police are appealing for witnesses following a public order incident at the Budgins store, Elms Road, Hook. This incident took place on Friday 18th June between 11:00 and 11:15hrs.

Between these times the victim was within the store when they were approached by a male who became verbally aggressive.

Were you within the store at the time of this incident? Did you see anything which may assist police with their enquiries? If so, please contact police quoting the crime reference number: 44210240149.

You can call 101 or contact police via their website.

In an emergency, always call 999.