Detectives have launched a murder investigation in Grays this evening, Monday 21 June

Police were called to an address on Lenmore Avenue shortly after 5pm to reports that the victim, a woman in her 80s, was unresponsive.

Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 60-year-old local woman, known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Pokice say do not believe that there is any threat to the wider public.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call us on 101 or submit a form on our website.

Please quote incident number 1019 of 21 June.

Alternatively, if you would prefer to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.