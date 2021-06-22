Witnesses are being urged to come forwards after a man reported being robbed by two teenagers in Dartford

The victim, who is in his 30s, was walking along Lowfield Street in Dartford when the suspects approached him at around 12.30am on Friday 11 June 2021.

He was asked for his phone but refused and ran away, only for them to catch up with him and threaten him with violence if he did not do what they said.

The man then gave them his phone before managing to escape the area.

Both suspects were white with one described as being slim and the other of larger build.

Witnesses are encouraged to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/100009/21.